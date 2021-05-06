Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is dead.

The 42-year-old was the third child of the revered cleric. Dare died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

RCCG spokesman, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the tragedy on Thursday morning.

“It is true,” Olubiyi said.

“The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”

Dare, the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, would have been 43 years old next month, June.

On his 42nd birthday, Pastor Adeboye described him as his first miracle child.

“Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who need a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in Jesus’ name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom, and the whole Adeboye dynasty,” Adeboye posted on social media in June 2020.

Dare was happily married with children.

Leke, Dare’s brother mourned his sibling in an Instagram post, saying “The righteous man perishes [at the hand of evil], and no one takes it to heart; faithful and devout men are taken away while no one understands that the righteous person is taken away [to be spared] from disaster and evil (Isiah 57:1).”





