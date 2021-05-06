The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG has been reported to have lost his third child, Pastor Dare Adeboye to the cold hands of death.

It is gathered that the 42-year-old, who is the third son of the revered cleric, died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

READ ALSO: International Day of the Midwife: Invest in midwives to save more lives — UNFPA According to reports, the deceased, who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, had ministered the previous day.

The report states that his wife, Temiloluwa Adeboye, noticed her husband’s unusual sleeping hours and could not reach him on phone. She reportedly raised the alarm and he was discovered dead. The deceased was neither sick nor on medication when the tragic incident happened.

Vanguard News Nigeria

