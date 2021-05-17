Umahi. Photo; TWITTER/REALDAVEUMAHI

‘It’s ploy to run down Umahi’s administration’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Ebonyi State government of using Ebubeagu security outfit to witch-hunt opposition members and critics of the administration.

But the state government argued that the allegation was part of desperate ploys to run down Governor Dave Umahi and create disaffection in the state.

This is as a senior lawyer, Amos Ogbonna, who allegedly was rescued from abductors after being tortured last week, pointed at the government as mastermind of his ordeal.

Addressing reporters in Enugu yesterday, Ebonyi PDP Publicity Secretary, Silas Onu, alleged that the motive of Ebubeagu was to intimidate all opponents of the state.

He stated that Umahi’s administration was out to crush critics, even those with facts and figures.

According to him, there is no comment made by the PDP, which Umahi and his aides would not see as insult, without looking at the merit of such communication.

“A point of reference is the recent torture of Ogbonna, a senior lawyer, by suspected appointees of the state government.

They tortured Ogbonna mercilessly for days. Thank God, he was not eventually killed after the PDP media and other elders mounted pressure that he should never be killed.

“This and many examples abound. There is a recent outcry since the empowered Ebubeagu operatives have turned to continue to deal with oppositions to the governor’s party or leadership style in some communities,” he said.

Onu said that at no fora would the state government give its alleged perceived opposition fair hearing or be allowed to air their views on the state of Ebonyi.

But reacting to the allegation, Ebonyi Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, stated that the PDP claim was regrettable, stressing that it was part of their dirtier intrigues to run down Umahi.

He said: “We have it on good authority that millions of naira have been voted to these conscienceless fellows to hatch and execute unprintable atrocities and to keep social media and other media platforms busy with unthinkable fabrications against the government, with a view to attack the hard-earned reputation of our dear governor and the testimonials of his great accomplishment.

“From information available, it is obvious that Ogbonna was last seen with Linus Okorie and Chidiebere Egwu (a.k.a. Hulala). We, therefore, demand that security operatives should hold them accountable on the whereabouts of their co-traveller, as circumstantial evidence points compellingly on their complicity in their allegation.”



