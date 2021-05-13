By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA- The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has welcomed the call by the Diasporan chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on President Muhammadu Buhari to name sponsors of terrorism in the country.

Reacting to the call, Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP said the Diasporan APC has merely reiterated what the PDP has been demanding for years.

READ ALSO:Eid-el-Fitr: Pray for leaders, don’t curse them, Council boss urges Nigerians According to Mr. Ologbondiyan, President Buhari is the one playing politics with insecurity, adding that if government indeed knows the sponsors of the reckless killings in the land, the right thing to do was to name and shame such sponsors.

“It is not by mouthing ‘we know those sponsoring terrorism,’ go ahead and name them. We are happy that their members in Diaspora are now seeing things from the perspective of the PDP.

“People are dying recklessly and a President is sitting there, doing nothing. He won’t even address Nigerians, many of whom are victims of these mindless killings. Youths, women, civil society organizations and many more have asked the President to address Nigerians but the man is simply not interested.

“He should come out and name those that have made our country one of the most dangerous places to live on earth. Why is this government or Mr. President refusing to call out these people? Not mentioning their names is tantamount to aiding and abetting terrorism in our land,” he said.

