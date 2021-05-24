PDP and its colour flags The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ado- Ekiti Local Government, Ekiti State has described the five- days blackout in the state capital as unacceptable, saying it was a further demonstration of the contempt with which the All Progressives Congress (APC) Government in the state holds the people.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) had shut down the power supply in Ado Ekiti and its environ over the closure of its office in the State by the Ado Local Government Chairperson, Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi, for alleged refusal to pay tax.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ado Local Government, Babatope Ogun, said in a release on Monday, “only a wicked and irresponsible government will do nothing to resolve electricity issue.

PDP said it was strange! If Ado Ekiti the State capital can be in total darkness for five days and still counting, with the government doing nothing.

Also read: Akwa Ibom APC accuses PDP of planning fake defection of members “It has been five days now that the whole of Ado Ekiti has been thrown into total Blackout due to the rancour between the chairperson of Ado Local Government, Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi and BEDC overpayment of tax.

“While we see it insensible for a local government chairman to close down BEDC’s office without giving the public details of what happened, it is also unbecoming of the BEDC and other electricity companies to throw the State capital into darkness for five days without telling its customers anything,” Ogun said.

The Ado Local Government Publicity Secretary said it was a pointer to how wicked and callous the APC government is.

He said businesses and social activities have been adversely affected by this act which he described as a barbaric act.

Ogun called on notable sons and daughters of Ado Ekiti to call the local government chairperson and the BEDC management to order before things get out of hands.

Vanguard News Nigeria

