Governor Godwin Obaseki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from Oredo Ward 1 in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State Friday called on aggrieved members of the party to be cautious in order not to provoke Governor Godwin Obaseki to take drastic action that could be disadvantageous to the party. The leaders, who made this known at an enlarged PDP Oredo Ward 1 meeting, dismissed speculation that the Governor has perfected plans to dump PDP.

“We do not want him (Obaseki) to take another decision because if he does, it will be detrimental to all of us,” Mr. Goodluck Ehirobo, one of the founding members of PDP in Oredol Local Government Area, said.

“If you want to have all, you will lose all. The reason why PDP has not always been wining in the past is that some leaders do not want anybody to be like them. When you join them, they feel threatened. Politics is a game of numbers. I want people to join us so that we can win.

“We have put our hands on the plough and we are not looking back”, he said.

Also speaking a Chieftain of the party in the ward, Mr. Samson Abu, said Obaseki cannot be a mere spectator in affairs of the party. Hence, the need for members to embrace ongoing integration and harmonization in the party structure.

Abu stressed that “based on PDP Constitution, the Governor is the leader of PDP in Edo State, warning, however, that “the quietness of a lion doesn’t symbolize signs of weakness”.

“People are saying that the Governor has not shared position. Is it not when there is peace that you can share positions?”, he asked.

“I want to assure you all that the Governor remains in PDP and he is not going anywhere,” he said.

Earlier in a remark, Mr Okpamen Edosa, the coordinator of Obaseki Solidarity Movement, said the peace meeting became necessary to reaffirm their support for Obaseki and build bridges across troubled water while the PDP Women Leader in Ward 1, Mrs Matilda Anazie and a former counsellor in the locality, Mr Ade Smart, reaffirmed that there was no faction in PDP.





