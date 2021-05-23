The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the dismissal of the former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a letter signed by the PDP Chairman in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi, and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the party accused the ex-commissioner of series of anti-party activities ahead of last year’s governorship election in the state.

The letter dated May 17, 2021, titled: “Re: Resolution of the expulsion of Kassim Afegbua as a member of PDP”, said Afegbua failed to appear before disciplinary committees set up by the chapter of the PDP at his ward, local government area and the state levels.

But in his reaction, Afegbua dismissed his alleged expulsion as “laughable and ridiculous,” and promised to engage his lawyers on the matter.

According to The Nation, sources explained yesterday that his expulsion may be linked to the controversy generated by the alleged misappropriation of funds by the party’s leadership.

Afegbua had accused the PDP national leadership of misappropriating N10 billion generated by the party from sale of nomination forms in 2019.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had since invited some party officials for questioning on the matter.

The expulsion letter read: “Mr. Kassim Afegbua as a member engaged in a series of anti-party activities in his ward before and during the Edo State gubernatorial election of September 19, 2020.

“All attempts by his ward, local government area and state disciplinary committees to secure his attendance at various meetings to clear himself of all allegations proved abortive.

“I hereby forward herewith to you the expulsion of Mr. Kassim Afegbua as unanimously affirmed by the state disciplinary committee of our party in Edo State.”

