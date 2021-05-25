The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) financial secretary, Mrs Mary Adar Gar, has died following her involvement in a horrific car accident in Plateau State on Friday evening.

The PUNCH reported that the party’s zonal tour for Plateau central was on Tuesday, 25 May, put on hold as a result of the fatal crash which left other party leaders injured.

The victims were reportedly returning to Jos from Shendam where they had attended the party’s zonal tour for the Plateau South when a Vectra car veered off its lane collided with their 18-seater bus in Mangu town.

Reports revealed that the state deputy chairman, Captain Bitrus Golden (retd.); former caretaker committee chairman of the party, Yakubu Chocho; State Secretary, Emmanuel Tuang; State Treasurer, Ismaila Abubakar; State Auditor, Angela Shinkur; the state woman Leader as well as the Central Zone Vice-chairman of the party, were also in the bus.

A witness identified as Timothy Pam said the other party leaders involved in the accident survived but they were left with injuries.

He said, “It was around 6 pm on Monday when the accident occurred. A speeding Vectra car hit the 18-seater bus carrying the PDP officials and the bus plunged into a lagoon after somersaulting several times.

“The financial Secretary who was sitting at the back was flown out of the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, she was confirmed dead at the Jos University Teaching hospital, where she was rushed to while others only sustained injuries. The driver of the Vectra car was still unconscious when I left the hospital.”

Recounting his ordeal, one of the survivors, Golen said, “It was the driver of the Vectra car who caused the accident. We were told that he is a mechanic on the road to test a car that he had repaired for the owner. And the owner who was with him in the car was even telling the mechanic to lower his speed before he suddenly hit our bus. If not because our own driver did his best, the situation could have been worse but we thank God for everything.”

The tragic incident forced the party to call off its tour scheduled for the Central Zone on Tuesday in honour of the deceased party official and those who sustained injuries during the accident.

Speaking after the crash, the state publicity secretary of the PDP, John Akans, said: “Considering what happened and in the wisdom of our leaders, we have decided to put off our party’s tour scheduled to continue today (Tuesday) for the Plateau central zone.”

