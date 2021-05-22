By Dirisu Yakubu Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday commiserated with the families of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 11 other men and officers of the Nigerian Army and Air force over Friday’s plane crash that killed all passengers and crew members on board.

In a condolence statement signed by the Chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; the governors lamented that the tragedy struck when General Attahiru was doing his best to wage the war against terrorism and banditry offensively.

“It is most painful that this tragedy is coming at a time the Army Chief was leading the war against insecurity in the land has just recently taken command of the Nigerian Army.

“This is a very sad loss and a huge blow to our nation and her effort to secure the nation.

Also read: IGP says no cause for panic in Plateau, FCT “General Attahiru served the nation with dedication, skill, gallantry, and total commitment, employing his long years of experience and expertise in the service of our fatherland.

“May his soul and those of his colleagues who died in the aircraft rest in peace and may God forgive them their sins as death is inevitable for all mortals.

“We condole Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Army, the entire Armed Forces, and Nigeria for this sudden and irreparable loss.

“We admonish the military and all security agencies to redouble their efforts to vanquish insecurity in Nigeria as a fitting tribute to the departed Chief, as we pledge our continued support to the Nigerian Armed Forces and security agencies,” the message read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

