Buhari. Photo: TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

• Party confirms probe of NWC members for alleged N10b fraud

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) were sabotaging efforts to reshape the country’s security architecture and meaningful electoral reforms.

Apart from vetoing bills to reform the electoral system, PDP accused the President and his party of doing “nothing to facilitate the issues.”

In a statement by the Director General of the forum, CID Maduabum, the state chief executives expressed shock that the APC could engage in “propaganda to market an unexecuted electoral reform project and security improvement drive.”

The governors, who tackled the ruling party for its comments that their tagging of Ibadan meeting was a mere political jamboree and its outcome a waste of time, noted that the “declaration is patriotic and in national interest, as the APC response is insensitive to the sufferings of Nigerians.”

They went on: “Perhaps, because the caretaker committee is not elected and consequently, devoid of any democratic mandate, as required by the Nigerian constitution, they seem to be insensitive to the feeling and sufferings of Nigerians under APC misrule, especially the insecurity and economic challenges facing the nation.”

In their communiqué, the governors called on the President to summon the Nigeria Police Council, which is constitutionally mandated to organise and administer the force, a statutory organ of state comprising of Mr. President as Chairman, the 36 state governors, IGP and Chairman, Police Service Commission as members, that has practically not been meeting since 2015, to begin to grapple with the immediate problems of policing, pending a constitutionally-based restructuring.”

They added: “How can a meeting of 15 state governors that made concrete suggestions on how to improve the almost hopeless Nigerian condition under the APC government be termed a jamboree? Can a meeting that called for a speedy passage of the Electoral Act, de-escalation of tension in Nigeria, the equipping, welfare, training, financing, and stoppage of personal attacks on Nigerian police force be termed a jamboree and a waste of time?,” the governors asked.

MEANWHILE, the PDP confirmed the suspension of its three National Working Committee (NWC) members being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N10 billion fraud.

It restated its resolve for accountability as an opposition party.



Like this: Like Loading...