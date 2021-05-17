Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are meeting today in Ibadan, Oyo State, to discuss the insecurity in Nigeria.

This is following an earlier gathering held in Makurdi, Benue State in April this year.

The agenda, released by the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, CID Maduabum, yesterday, indicated that the parley, to be presided over by its chairman and Sokoto State helmsman, Aminu Tambuwal, would also fine-tune strategies to take over government from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In the meantime, the main opposition party has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to take urgent steps to address the “food insecurity and the attendant hunger and starvation across the nation.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP lamented that “over 82.9 million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals due to the failure of the administration to take practical steps to grow and protect the food sector.”



