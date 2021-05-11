By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday said the alleged invasion of Aso Rock, the seat of power by armed robbers is an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari does not have what it takes to secure the country.

Vanguard reports that Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Monday confirmed that there was a “foolish attempt” to raid his residence in the villa.

The party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its spokesman said the assault on the residence of Prof. Gambari, within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, “is too close to home and has heightened apprehensions over the capacity of the Buhari Presidency to secure the nation.”

ALSO READ: IPOB has no plans to attack Lagos — Nnamdi Kanu reiterates The statement read: “All over the world, the Presidential Villa, as the seat of power and national sovereignty, is the fortress of the nation that ought to have impregnable security.

“As such, any breach of security, particularly by outlaws and in sequence, sends a clear danger signal to the overall security of the nation.

“It is imperative to state that such security infraction, that gave way for outlaws to invade the Presidential villa in sequence, in spite of its perceptibly secured ambiance, can only happen under an absentee President, who has not demonstrated the required capacity expected of his office.

ALSO READ: Robbery Attempt: Buhari, security heads in close-door meeting in Aso Rock “The PDP also recalls the security breaches in June last year, involving shooting, violent combats, raids, and free use of firearms within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, arising from a bitter squabble between members of President Buhari’s family and some security aides.

“Our party is worried that if President Buhari cannot guarantee the security of the Presidential Villa, then his capacity to secure the entire country is no longer assured.

“The PDP, therefore, urges President Buhari to wake up from slumber, review his security architecture and take decisive steps, beyond his lethargic body language, to secure our nation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

