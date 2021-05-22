PDP Flag

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has postponed its campaign rally for Kaduna LG poll, in honor of Lt-Gen Attahiru Ibrahim, Chief of Army Staff and other senior officers who died in Friday’s plane crash. This is contained in a statement by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Abraham Cator in Kaduna on Saturday.

“The PDP regrets to announce to its supporters across the state, especially its chairmanship flag bearers, the cancellation of its rally, for campaigns and presentation of flags to its Candidates, scheduled for May 22.

“The postponment is in honour of the fatal helicopter crash, near the Kaduna International Airport which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim and 8 others.

“The party sympathises with the immediate families of the late Army Chief and the 8 others, as well as the Federal and Kaduna State Government for the irreparable loss.

“While regretting the cancellation of the event, all local government party chairmen, stakeholders chairmen, as well as our local government chairmanship candidates are expected to come to the state party secretariat at 11 a.m. prompt for briefing,” he said.





