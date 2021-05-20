The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday said the All Progressives Congress is embarking on a wild goose chase by going after the Governor of Cross Rivers State, Ben Ayade.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a telephone interview.

He said the Cross River State Governor as a Committed party member was aware of measures put in place by the leadership of the PDP, the Governor Aminu Tambuwual-led PDP Governors Forum and the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategy Committee to make him comfortable within the party’s fold.

Ologbondiyan said, “The APC Governors, as usual, went to Cross River as part of their jamboree. How can a party which has failed to hold congresses and a convention for over one year attract a committed PDP member who is at home with a structured party?

“The APC should be made aware that Governor Ayade has assured our party of his unalloyed loyalty.

Stories of the Governor’s planned defection became more widespread this morning (Thursday morning) following a meeting he held with some APC Governors in Calabar on Wednesday.

Some of the APC Governors said to be in attendance at are those of Kebbi, Yobe, Ebonyi, Imo and Nasarawa.

Governor Ben Ayade has been a running battle with the PDP in the state over the control of the party’s structures.

The governor who has not been very regular at party functions was present at the party’s last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.





