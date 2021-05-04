ABUJA—Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will put pressure on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the country from insecurity.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, Saraki said the opposition party will continue to proffer solutions to insecurity and other challenges confronting the country.

The former senate president said pressure — through constitutional means — will yield results that the citizens yearn for.

READ ALSO

“We, the opposition party, will continue to play our own role in letting the government be aware of lapses and continue to put pressure through constitutional means in telling them what they need to do, so we will not get tired,” he said.

“When you see changes in the world, it has gone through constitutional means. It might look like a long journey but the truth will prevail and the right thing will be done.

“Pressure on the government will eventually yield results. We will continue to follow that through the constitutional means. That is why we are here at this press conference. We will continue to demand that the right thing is done and we will play our own role.

“Let me assure all the people of Nigeria that we are committed on this part. It is just a matter of months and we are hopeful that during this short period of time we will start a great journey for this great country.

When we talk about security, it is not about political parties. It affects all Nigerians. That responsibility of government is to all of us as Nigerians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...