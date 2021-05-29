Acting Head of Federal Civil Service, Mrs Folashade Yemi Esan.

Top management staff in the Interior ministry have been urged to embrace and implement the Performance Management System (PMS) in the ministry for efficient and effective service delivery. This followed the resolve of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, to replace the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) with the PMS for staff evaluations in the Civil Service.

A statement by the Director of Press in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, stated that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, gave the advise at a three-day workshop on the PMS for Directorate Cadre Officers on Friday, in Abuja.

He said that when fully implemented, the PMS in the Federal Civil Service would help develop, enhance and sustain a performance and result-oriented culture in the service.

Belgore, therefore, implored the participants to pay serious attention to the training to enable them pass on the knowledge they would acquire to their subordinates.

He assured that the ministry would do everything possible to ensure that the PMS initiative of the Federal Government, as the new yardstick for officers’ evaluation, was implemented fully.

In her remarks, the Director of Human Resources Management in the ministry, Mrs Dafe Adesida, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, and Belgore for the opportunity given to them to undergo the training.

Adesida promised that they would reciprocate the gesture by fully supporting the adoption and implementation of the PMS in the ministry.





