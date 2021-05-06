By Sam Eyoboka PENTECOSTAL Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has commiserated with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye over the loss of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye

The fellowship, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong described as tragic the demise of the son of the man of God.

The body lamented that the news of Pastor Dare Adeboye’s passing on, was to say the least, shocking.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: PFN restates its call for restructuring Part of the statement reads, “Our heartfelt condolences to Baba and Mama Adeboye, and the entire members of the RCCG worldwide. May the Lord uphold them,” the Fellowship prayed.

The PFN further prayed that God would give the family and the church, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, stressing, “the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria under the able leadership of His Eminence, Bishop, Dr. Wale Oke, deeply mourn Pastor Dare Adeboye’s departure at such a tender age of 42. Let us continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving.”

