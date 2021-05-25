The Philippines is expecting the delivery of two of the six T129 attack helicopters it bought from Turkey in September, an official of Department of National Defence said on Tuesday.

Arsenio Andolong, the spokesperson of the ministry said in a statement that two more units are due for delivery in February 2022, while the remaining two are expected to be delivered in February 2023.

According to Andolong, the defence department purchased the six helicopters for a total contract price of 269.38 dollars from Turkish Aerospace Industries through a government-to-government procurement deal signed last year.

Andolong said the acquisition of the six attack helicopters would boost the Philippine military's capability to fight terrorists.

“It will bring more airborne firepower to our arsenal.”

Xinhua

