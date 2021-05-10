Cross-section of abandoned Federal Government Housing Project as of 10th May 2021 as the Federal Ministry of Housing reportedly failed to keep records of houses built in six years and account for the over N250 billion budgetary allocations to the sector following media reports at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Photos by Abayomi Adeshida

ALSO READ: Gridlock: Sanwo-Olu abandons Oshodi-Apapa expressway, as motorists, commuters lament plight Vanguard News Nigeria

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Like this: Like Loading...