By Olayinka Latona The death of the 42 year old son of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Dare Adeboye has grounded activities at the Redemption camp.

The third child of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

However, the Redemption camp was found empty when our correspondent visited the area. All activities were grounded as school children who came to study were spotted going home.

When asked why they were going home, one of them said: “I don’t know. We were told to go home and that’s’ what we are doing”.

