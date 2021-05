Pastor Dare Adeboye, the third son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye has been laid to rest. Dare died in his sleep on May 4, 2021, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, South-South Nigeria.

His funeral mass which held at the Redemption Camp was officiated by Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Pastor Dare left behind a wife and children. See more photos below:

