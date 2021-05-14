President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, met with Chad’s interim President, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby at the State House in Abuja.

At the meeting, the Chadian Transitional Military Council reassured the global community that the country would return to civilian rule within 18 months.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Marshal Idris Deby Itno, the late President of the country, died while leading troops to confront insurgents, who had come in through Libya.

The country set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari was quoted as saying:

“We are bound together by culture and geography, and we will help in all ways we can.

“Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism and we will continue the collaboration.”

President Buhari said Nigeria would help strengthen the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“We will also help you to ensure a smooth transition in 18 months, as you have promised your people,” Buhari said.

In his speech, Lt. Gen. Deby Itno thanked Nigeria for the solidarity shown after the passage of the former President, noting that the main objective of the Transitional Military Council is the security and cohesion of our country.

He recommitted to democratic, free, fair polls in 18 months.

“You were very close to Marshal Itno. I’m here to reaffirm that relationship, and for you to support our transition.

“We rely on our brother country Nigeria, as we have shared history, culture, and geography. We are ready to be guided by you in our journey to constitutional rule,” he said.

See photos from the visit below:







Like this: Like Loading...