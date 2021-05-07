Breaking News

PHOTOS: Buhari Receives President Of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló

Photos by Bayo Omoboriowo President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House Abuja. 06/05/2021

President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House Abuja. 06/05/2021

