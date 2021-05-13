Two fake operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) met their Waterloo while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen.

According to a Twitter user, Samuel Otigba, who posted the pictures online, one of the fake operatives who tried to escape jumped from a 4 storey but fell into the electric fence. They were later handed over to real EFCC operatives, while the mobile police officer with a rifle escaped.

Confirming the development, the EFCC said the suspects have been arrested, including the mobile policeman who initially escaped.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested at New Horizon Estate in Lekki, while on an illegal operation of serving a court order purported to have emanated from the Mushin Magistrate Court on an unsuspecting victim.

The fake EFCC operatives were identified as Pascal Ugwu Chijoke and Sodiq Ibrahim Adekunle, while the police inspector has been identified as Edwin Bassey.

A statement posted on the website of the anti-graft agency read:

Fake EFCC Operatives Caught in Illegal Operations in Lagos

“A gang of three fake operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission who embarked on an illegal operation purportedly to execute a fake Court Order have been arrested in Lagos.

“Ghali Ahmed, Head of the EFCC Zonal Office in Lagos disclosed this today, May 13, 2021, at a press briefing in the Commission’s office, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to him, “The fraudsters were arrested at New Horizon Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in the middle of their illegal operation to ‘serve’ a Court Order purported to have emanated from the Mushin Magistrate Court, on an unsuspecting victim.”

“The three-man gang of Pascal Ugwu Chijoke, Sodiq Ibrahim Adekunle, and Edwin Bassey, a Police Inspector, posing as EFCC operatives allegedly stormed the residence of their target with all the paraphernalia of typical EFCC raid, wearing fake EFCC branded jackets and identity cards.

“Ahmed warned Nigerians to be wary of impostors, using the good name of the Commission to extort unsuspecting targets. He urged citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the Commission.

“He assured that the Commission is determined to stamp out the activities of impostors. “We will always be ahead of these fraudsters. If they fail to desist, they will face the music.”

See photos of the suspects below

