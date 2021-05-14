Breaking NewsCrime

PHOTOS: Iniobong Umoren, A/Ibom job seeker who was killed, buried in shallow grave, laid to rest

Iniobong Umoren, the 26-year-old graduate of Philosophy who was lured via a fake job, raped, killed, and subsequently buried in a shallow grave, has been laid to rest amid tears in Akwa Ibom State.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Iniobong disclosed that she was job-hunting on social media. The prime suspect, Akpan Ezekiel Uduak was said to have invited her for an interview at Airport, a trip she embarked on and never returned.

While the police have said the suspect is in its custody, the case has taken a controversial twist following a report by investigative journalist, David Hundeyin.

See photos from the burial below

Comments

