In a bid to end the menace of unknown gunmen which has been taking a toll on the security architecture in the South-East and South-South, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, on Friday, raided a camp accommodating these ‘bad guys’ in Akwa Ibom.

The operatives killed 26 of the hoodlums while 6 others, including their herbalist, were arrested in the camp located in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

Akwa Ibom, over the last few weeks, has been in the news over the incessant attacks on police stations and the killing of security operatives.

