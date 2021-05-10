Cross-section of Security officials during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Secretary to Lagos State Government, SSG, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP. Hakeem Odumosu and Service Chiefs of Lagos State, during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff, Mr. Wale Musa, Commissioner of information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Yusuf Shoderu, and Former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos and Keynote Speaker, Prof. Babajide Alo, during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Cross-section of Clerics, during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu; representative of the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. David Setonji; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba; Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Ikeja, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Sunday Makinde; during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Cross-section of Security officials during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...