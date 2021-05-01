It was a great tragedy in Imo on Saturday afternoon as a truck rammed into Nkwommiri market in Nwangele Local Government Area, crushing 2 persons to death and injuring others.

According to a report by The Nation, the accident, which left many injured, occurred when the truck lost its brakes while descending from Anara road towards Orlu.

It was said to have rammed into women trading on the roadside market parts of the market.

A village source told the publication that some of the victims were crushed into a nearby river, adding that the community was working with government officials to rescue those trapped.

Confirming the report, the Imo police spokesperson Orlando Ikeokwu said only two persons were killed and eight others were injured.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Orlando said:

“On the 01/05/21, at about noon, a MACK truck loaded with chippings, driven by one Kingsley Okwudili, “M”, coming from Ebonyi state to Orlu, on getting to Nkwo mmiri, market, as a result of brake failure, ran into two vehicles, (MITSUBISHI BUS) and one Tricycle.

“As a result of which the three vehicles including the truck, fell into the stream. While the chippings poured on some people.

“Sequel to that, operatives of the Divisional Police HQRS, Nwangele moved to the scene, and rescued ten affected persons, on getting to the hospital two of the victims, were confirmed dead, while eight others with various degree of injuries were taken in for treatment. Meanwhile, the driver has been taking into custody as an investigation has commenced.”

