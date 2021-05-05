News

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Fr Mbaka Reportedly Missing As Church Members Protest {BREAKING}

0
Adoration faithful this afternoon stormed Catholic Bishop’s court over the missing of Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka.

Vandalized Bishop’s court by Adoration faithful Vandalized Bishop’s court by Adoration faithful Vandalized Bishop’s court by Adoration faithful the faithful numbered in thousands marched from Adoration ground where they were supposed to hold Wednesday program, “I no dey” to Bishop’s court requesting for Father Mbaka.

READ ALSO: Buhari parts ways with Mbaka over presidential contract Some of the placards reads; No Mbaka, no Bishop, Where is Mbaka, Bishop Umu nwa, Daddy where are you, we are missing you.

Details later…

