Wolves leave drop zone Another exciting round of matches took place yesterday in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with Kano Pillars gaining ascendancy to the top of the table pending Akwa United’s 24 hours delayed fixture in Umuahia, reports LMC Media. Other highlights of the evening were a massive win away for Enyimba, a draw in Ilorin by Rivers United and Warri Wolves following up their draw in Gombe with a home win against Lobi Stars.

Kano Pillars went three points clear at the top of the table after edging Nasarawa United 1-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna. A first half goal from Auwalu Ali Malam in the 25th minute was enough to seal all three points for Pillars, who are now unbeaten in their last eight league matches.

In Ilorin, Kwara United dropped points at home after a 1-1 draw with Rivers United at the Kwara Sports Complex. After a quiet first half, Joseph Onoja gave Rivers United the lead in the 47th minute before Kwara United equalised through Christopher Nwanze. Both sides remain third and fourth respectively on the table.

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists continued its miserable start to the second stanza of the league, which has seen them fail to pick up a single point, as they lost at home 2-1 to record winners Enyimba. Reuben Bala had given the People’s Elephant the lead in the 15th minute before Michael Stephen equalized for Wikki in the 32nd minute. However, Enyimba took all three points when Tosin Omoleye scored a spectacular goal in the 68th minute.

In Uyo, Dakkada FC moved to the top 10 after a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened FC IfeanyiUbah at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. A first half brace from Isaac George put the home side on the driving seat and they held on for all three points despite Ekene Awaziem pulling a goal back for the Anambra Warriors.

Warri Wolves are out of the relegation zone after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lobi Stars at the Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro. Efe Yahere scored the winner in the first half in what is the first win in five matches for Wolves.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars continued its winless streak with a goalless draw with MFM FC. The draw means that Sunshine are now 16 matches without a win with their last victory coming way back in February, a 3-1 home win over Rangers.

Adamawa United gave themselves some hope of avoiding relegation after a narrow 1-0 win over Katsina United. An unfortunate own goal from Sanusi Abdulmalik was the difference between both sides. Adamawa remain bottom of the log despite the win while Katsina United are now back in the relegation zone.

The match between Heartland FC and Plateau United was halted because of heavy down pour in Owerri with the scores goalless. The match will continue tomorrow at 8.00 a.m.



