Juventus Vice President, Pavel Nedved has boldly claimed that manager Andrea Pirlo and star player Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus as speculation continues to pile up over their future as the club looks set to miss out on the champions league next season, Goal reports.

In 2020-21, Juventus have fallen, with Inter winning the Serie A title while inevitable questions are being asked on Pirlo’s competence.

Juventus have slipped to fifth in the Serie A standings, but still have three league games left to take in and a Coppa Italia final outing against Atalanta on May 19.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo, who is 36 years old, could also move out of the club as he hopes to win the champions league once more before he retires with Manchester United and PSG keen to sign him.

Nedved speaking to Striscia La Notizia, said: “Pirlo and Ronaldo will stay at Juventus. There are some difficulties, but we’ll fight until the end.”

Additionally, Chelsea are preparing a lucrative new contract for Thomas Tuchel to reward the German for his phenomenal start at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has led a remarkable recovery since replacing Frank Lampard in January, taking the Blues from ninth in the Premier League to fourth.

Equally impressive is how he has steered the west Londoners to the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League, Dailymail reports.

While Tuchel has just over one year remaining on his 18-month contract, he is understood to be entitled to an extension if he hits certain targets.

Nonetheless, Stamford Bridge chiefs are keen to hand him an entirely new deal with improved terms.

Tuchel will be given a two-year contract with the option for a third year.

This means the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss could stay with Chelsea until 2024, while the new deal will also increase his £7million-a-year wages.

