31-year-old Italian player Michele Marconi has been handed a 10-match ban for racially abusing Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chievo Verona midfielder Joel Obi, This Day reports.

The incident took place during Chievo’s Serie B 2-2 draw against the Pisa in December 2020.

Chievo made a statement after the match in December, detailing how the Nigeria international was subjected to racial abuse by Marconi.

“[Obi was] the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, ethics and respect,” read the statement.

Pisa, meanwhile, claimed the incident was never detected and “distanced itself” from Chievo’s statement, revealing Marconi confirmed to the club he was never involved in such an ignoble act.

“Moreover, our player confirmed that he had not addressed any insults to the opposing player, let alone racially motivated ones,” it added.

The case was heard at the Italian Football Federation appeals court and Marconi has now been found guilty and punished by the FIGC with a 10-match ban.

“Following the complaint of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the Federal Court of Appeal ordered the disqualification for 10 days of the Pisa player Michele Marconi,” read a statement from the FIGC website.

“The striker had addressed racist insults to Chievo midfielder Joel Obi last December 22, during the Pisa-Chievo match.”

Obi joined Chievo in the summer of 2018 when he teamed up with the club from Torino.

This season he has made 29 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

