petrol pump PHOTO: Getty Images

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says residents of Plateau, Kano and Abia states paid the highest amount for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol in April.

The NBS said this in its “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for April 2021’’ obtained from its website on Wednesday in Abuja.

It said that Plateau residents paid N178.14 for the product, while Kano residents paid N177 and Abia residents N175.92.

However, Borno residents paid N152.30, Katsina N156.60 and Gombe N157.11 haven the lowest average price for petrol in March.

According to the NBS, the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 27.16 per cent year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by -3.65 per cent to N166.38 in April from N172.68 in March.

Similarly, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil otherwise known as diesel increased by 0.76 per cent month-on-month and by 5.84 per cent year-on-year to N237.19 in April from N235.41 in March.

According to the report, states with the highest average price of diesel were Benue, whose residents paid N264.75, Borno N255.43 and Ebonyi N252.50.

It added that residents of Anambra at N211.92, Kogi at N215 and Jigawa at N217.93 paid the lowest average price of diesel in April.

Fieldwork for the report was done solely by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

Fuel prices were collected across all the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country, as well as the FCT, from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

The price reflected actual prices households bought fuel together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The average of all the prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country was the average for the state.



