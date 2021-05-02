Mbaka By Emmanuel Okogba Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Fr Ejike Mbaka has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to waste any time in carrying out its threat of reporting him to the Pope.

Mbaka was responding to Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC who in a statement said calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly.

Mbaka addressed the threat alongside other issues raised last week during his sermon on Sunday.

Nabena’s statement read in part, “One will wonder whom Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority.

[ALSO READ] Nepotism, Insecurity: We’re justified in our decision not to support Buhari ― Afenifere “That’s why he paid his tax. We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with.

“If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave a political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly.

“Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration.”

Dismissing threats to report him to the Pope, Mbaka urged the party to quickly do so, saying, “If the Pope knows I am speaking against bad governance, he will clap for me. So please, quickly go to Rome.

“Why I don’t even want them to go to Rome is because, if Rome hears about this, they may give me a position I don’t like.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

