Six Nigerians, have emerged millionaires in the Polaris Bank ‘Save and Win’ grand finale promo draws. The winners are Williams Atinuke, a customer at Ikorodu Local Govt branch; Bello Amthe, a customer of Maiduguri branch and Sani Mohammed, a customer of Kura branch, Kano.

Others are Okoro Arua from Aba, Abia State; Ndidi M. Ebagua, a customer at its Benin main branch, Edo State and Ogunbowale Isola, a customer in Ogun State.

Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer at Akpakpava-Benin branch and Ikechukwu Obiefuna, a customer at Awka in Anambra state, had earlier emerged in the first and second draws of the promo held in February and March.

The bank, in a statement, said 60 other lucky winners also emerged from across the six geo-political zones, winning N100,000 each during the draw.

The draw which held at its headquarters, in Lagos was streamed across various media channels attracting a large online audience. The audience profile was made up of customers from within and outside Nigeria and members of the public who witnessed the emergence of the six winners and other consolation prize winners through an open and transparent electronic ballot.

Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Innocent Ike, said he was excited at the outcome of the draws and particularly for the customers, adding that: “This will create the desired change in the savings culture of Nigerians as well as transform the investment climate for the economy.”

A total of N26 million cash have been won by 188 Polaris Bank customers nationwide. Eight millionaires emerged from the six geo-political zones of the country while 180 other customers went home with a consolation prize of N100, 000 each.



