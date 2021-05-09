By Ola Ajayi COMBINED efforts of local hunters, Amotekun Corps and the Nigeria Police have led to the arrest of eight bandits who mounted illegal roadblocks at Igangan, in Oyo State.

The policemen from Iganna Division were said to have combed Budu Uberu, off Ofeegun village via Igangan and got the suspected robbers arrested.

The hoodlums were among other 23 suspected criminals paraded by the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan at the weekend.

While parading the suspects at the State Police headquarters, the State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, said, “On 2nd May, 2021 at about 1000hrs, a group of men attempted to dispossess motorists along Elekokan/Iganna road of their valuables, an action that was repelled by officers attached to Iganna Divisional Police Headquarters in collaboration with operatives of Amotekun Corps, causing suspects to flee with gunshot injuries, leaving behind a locally made single barrel pistol at the scene of crime.”

Upon receipt of this information, she went noted, “the divisional police officer quickly mobilized a combined team of local hunters, Amotekun Corps and personnel from Iganna Division to comb Budu Uberu, off Ofeegun village via Igangan, where it was gathered through intelligence that suspects were receiving treatments from gunshot injuries earlier sustained from the repelling actions of the Police and others”.

“Consequent upon this, the suspects were arrested and exhibits as listed below were recovered from them. Investigation is still in progress while suspects remain in Police custody.”

She gave the names of the suspects as Abubakar Muhammadu Wantudi aged 22 yrs, Nadera Muhammadu Wantudi, Muhammadu Umar, 22 yrs, Muhammadu Bako, 26 yrs, Awalu Bako, 20 yrs, Abubakar Usman, 37 yrs, Awalu Garba, 40 yrs, and Abubakar Usman Bako, 27 yrs.

Items allegedly recovered from the suspects include, four locally made single barrel guns, three cutlasses, three axes, one knife, two dangerous rods, charms concealed in their hideouts, two pairs of slippers, two torch lights, and one hoe.

ARREST OF SUSPECTED FRAUDSTERS: Today Friday 7th May, 2021 at about 0930hrs, the duo of Olayide Olumide 'm' and Oluwemimo Adeyanju 'm' landed in the net of the Police, this success was recorded through the relentless efforts of Police Operatives attached to Eleyele Police Divisional Headquarters, consequent upon several reports of the fraudulent act of purchasing valuables with fake alert, ripping people of their gains, the most recent recorded to be the purchase of electronics and fashion items around Apete area by the duo. Investigative apparatus were deployed which led to the arrest of the suspects. Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime and presented the exhibits recovered from them to be valuables bought from the proceeds of this crime. Investigation for ground breaking insights continues.

Also paraded were five suspects for alleged public defamation of character. The suspects, according to the police in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Adewale Osifeso, were nabbed in connection with nude pictures of a 16 year old girl posted on social media spaces.

CP said, “Investigation revealed that the teenager visited her boyfriend one Akere Samson, 19 years, and lodged at a hotel, Benjamin area of Ibadan with four others, who were out of the room the moment she slept off naked after having sex with Akere Samson.”

The four others were alleged to have recorded the video in question.

The suspects are Abel John ‘m’ aged 19, Lamidi Abdulai, 20, Bakare Victor, 18, Akere Samson, 19 yrs and Ayinde Oladimeji,19 yrs.

