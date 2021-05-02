The police command in Enugu State has arrested two suspects who allegedly attacked and hijacked a truck-load of bags of cement within Nsukka-9th Mile Expressway in the state.

The command also recovered a small blue-coloured unregistered Mercedes Benz truck; which the suspects planed to offload the bags of cement to.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved by a joint team of police operatives attached to 9th Mile Police Division and personnel of the Nigerian Army, 82 Division, Enugu.

According to him, on April 15 at about 1:35 a.m., Goodluck Samuel, 31, and Ifeanyi Ozo, 30, were arrested along Nsukka- 9th Mile Expressway by 7-up in Udi Local Government Area.

ALSO READ: Terrorism: Reps Lobbying US to throw out Pantami — Lawmaker “The suspects and others at large, were alleged to have attacked and hijacked from its driver and motor-boy, a Dangote’s Sinotruk truck with registration number: GRZ 430 XA loaded with bags of cement en-route Awka, Anambra from Obajana, Kogi.

“They demobilised the truck, and were at the verge of trans-loading the bags of cement to a smaller Mercedes Benz truck they used for the operation, when the joint operatives arrested them.

“The hijacked truck and goods have been secured, while the said smaller truck has been recovered,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that further discreet investigation had been ongoing on the matter to arrest other accomplices.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has appreciated the collaborative supports from sister security agencies and law-abiding residents of the state.

“The commissioner also called on residents to remain vigilant and continue to assist the police with credible information required to further curb acts of crime and criminality in the state,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...