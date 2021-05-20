[files] kidnapping. PHOTO: shutterstock

Mr Gabriel Ubah, the Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, says the command has arrested four kidnappers and rescued two victims from them.

In an interview by telephone on Thursday in Mangu Local Government Area of the state, Ubah said the command was also making efforts to rescue the remaining two victims from the kidnappers.

He recalled that the kidnappers had unleashed terror on Gaya Layout near Chichim Quarters in Mangu town around 8.30 p.m. on May 19.

But the police and members of the vigilante group accosted them and arrested four of them, while others escaped with four victims.

Recovered at the scene of the incident were 13 empty shells of bullets used during the shootout with security operatives.

Mr Lawrence Danat, the Executive Chairman of Mangu Local Government, condemned the action of the kidnappers and called on the security operatives to swing into action and rescue the remaining victims.

He commended the security operatives in the council, especially the police and vigilante group for arresting the kidnappers.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...