By Kingsley Omonobi The FCT Police Command has arrested five (5) suspects for car snatching/armed robbery along Gwagwalada and Wuye axis.

Amongst the suspects is: one Mohammed Musa 30 years a member of a notorious 4-man car snatching syndicate arrested by eagle-eyed Police detectives from Gwagwalada Division during a routine patrol on Friday 30th April, 2021.

The suspect confessed that the syndicate operates by disguising as stranded passengers to lure their unsuspecting victims’ (motorists).

Exhibits recovered are; one (1) blue colour Toyota Corolla with reg no YAB 15 BK, one (1) locally fabricated pistol and six (6) rounds of live ammunition.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Police Public Relations Officer said, “Effort is emplace to arrest the fleeing suspects”.

Similarly, Police Operatives from Wuye Division arrested one Abdullahi Haruna 25 years, Naziru Nasiru 23 years, Sani Ibrahim 20 years, Umar Musa all male and members of a four-man robbery gang terrorizing Wuye axis.

READ ALSO: Russian woman deported for ‘painting face’ as face mask The suspects stated that they are responsible for snatching phones, bags etc along the Stadium area.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one (1) red colour Gulf, four (4) mobile phones, two (2) sharp knives, and three (3) reflective jackets.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The Command wishes to reiterate the ban on the use of unauthorized covered number plates within the FCT to desists, as violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“The Command Implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352

Vanguard News Nigeria

