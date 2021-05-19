By Esther Onyegbula Police operatives attached to the Area D Command, Mushin, are currently investigating a 30-year-old member of Aiye confraternity Nwugo Oforuike.

Oforuike who hails from Imo State, was arrested on 17th May with a locally-made pistol, one live cartridge, a car key, an infinix hot 8 light phone, a neck chain, and an iron rod.

Similarly, policemen attached to Ojo Division, Lagos State Police Command, on Monday 17th May, 2021, at about 6am, arrested a serial burglar Marcus Ikechukwu, of Karabosowa, Ojo, Alaba, Lagos.

It was learned that 34-year-old Ikechukwu has been terrorizing and breaking into people’s houses at Ikotun, Igando, Surulere and other places within the State.

Also at about 10:30pm, on 17th May, 2021, policemen attached to Ojo Division arrested two suspected robbers at TIV Yam Market, off Lagos /Badagry Expressway, Alaba Rago, Ojo Lagos.

READ ALSO: Ibadan meeting: PDP governors berate Akpanudoedehe, Say ruling party insensitive to suffering Nigerians The suspects are Abdulkareem Hamzat, 24, of old NEPA Road, Alaba Rago, Ojo, and Nura Adamu, 20, of Karabosowa, Ojo-Lagos.

They were caught in the possession of two dagger knives, giant cutter, one cutlass, catapult, and some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be handed over to the command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible.

He further appealed to the general public to beware and keep watch on strange faces in their various communities and relate closely with their Divisional Police Officers and local vigilantes as a measure to curb crimes and criminality in the state. CP Hakeem Odumosu has reaffirmed that the command will not relent on its oars in ensuring that adequate security is maintained in Lagos State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

