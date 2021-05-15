Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested five suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in connection with the alleged killing of Mr Joseph Nwaka, a police sergeant.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the suspects were arrested between Thursday and Friday in Isu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and other tactical teams of the command.

He also said that an AK 47 rifle with breech no 56-258115 and 15 Rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Other items recovered were four locally fabricated weapons, six live cartridges, and a large quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The PPRO added that the killers of Nwaka made away with his AK 47 rifle.

An excerpt of the statement shared by Ripples Nigeria read:

“The crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the Imo Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police (CP) Abutu Yaro, to rid the state of activities of the proscribed IPOB and other criminal elements are yielding positive results.

“On May 14, the CP deployed Anti-Kidnapping unit and other tactical teams of the command to Amanato Isu LGA for the arrest of members of the IPOB but the hoodlums engaged them in a heavy gun duel.

“The operatives successfully repelled and dislodged them leading to the immediate arrest of five suspects while others escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

“Discreet investigation is in progress with a view to effecting further arrests, after which they will be charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

Okeowu further said that the CP commended the operatives and enjoined them to sustain the tempo so as to ensure lasting security and safety of Imo residents and Nigerians at large.

He finally called on the general public to support the police and the state government in their efforts to ensure peace and tranquility of the state.

