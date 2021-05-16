Bauchi. Photo: TWITTER/BALAMOHAMMED

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old Ishaq Abdullahi for allegedly stealing and subsequently killing a pregnant woman. The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Ahmed Wakil, said the suspects induced the victim’s labour, which led to her death and her newborn baby.

He said the suspect deposited the corpses in a sewage system within his compound and fled to Kwadon in Gombe State, where he was tracked and arrested.

According to the Police statement, Sadiq and Jamila lived in Jama’are Local Council of the state.

He said: “One Saidu Iliyasu of Zubuki area of Jama’are Local Council, Bauchi, came to Jamaare Divisional Headquarters and reported that on 5/04/2021, his daughter, one Jamila Saidu, 35 years, of the same address was declared missing after which a search party was organised but to no avail, until on 08/04/2021 at about 1030hours, when her decomposed body was discovered with a new-born child in sewage at her boyfriend’s house identified as Lamido Gunduma at Unguwar Yari-mari Jamaare.

“During preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the above suspect criminally conspired with one Ishaq Abdullahi, aged 34, of the same address and fixed canola into the arm of the, said Jamila Saidu and administered her with dextrose water, Quinine and Ostagen to abort her pregnancy, which culminated into induced labour that resulted in the victim’s death and the new-born baby.

“The suspect then deposited the corpses in sewage system within his compound and fled to Kwadon in Gombe State, where he was tracked and arrested. He has been charged to court for prosecution accordingly.”



