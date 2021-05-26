By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta Men of the Ogun State command have arrested nine members of the Eiye cult group in the Ajegunle area of Ibogun during a supremacy battle between them and members of the Alora confraternity.

The suspects; according to a statement issued by the command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, include; Sodiq Olabisi, Oluwatosin Andrew, Oladimeji Oyedele, Wasiu Raheem, Oyedokun Lekan, Yusuf Ajetunmobi, Busari Taoreed, Bolaji Raphael, and Salami Toheeb were arrested following a bloody clash between the two groups.

Oyeyemi said, “while the clash was going on, a distress call was made to the police divisional headquarters in Ibogun, and the DPO, CSP Samuel Oladele led his men to the scene”.

ALSO READ: Many killed after mass shooting ‘during union meeting’ in US He added, ” On sighting policemen, the cultists, who had already inflicted serious injuries on the chest of one member of Alora group, ran away with their injured colleagues, while police successfully apprehended the nine suspects”.

Items recovered from them included one cutlass, five knives, two axes, five phone batteries, and four thousand naira cash.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-cultists section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation, while the fleeing members of the group should be hunted for and brought to justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

