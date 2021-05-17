• Recover DSP rank uniform, fire-arm

The Imo State Police Command, yesterday, said that it had arrested one Michael Osundu, suspected to be one of the masterminds of the April 5, 2021 attack on the Nigeria Correctional Service Custodial Centre, Owerri, where 1,844 inmates escaped.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the arrest in a statement, said that a pump-action rifle and 26 live cartridges and police uniform bearing the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were recovered from the suspect, saying that he (the suspect) claimed to be residing in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The statement said: “In line with the mandate and directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, to restore peace and tranquility in Imo State, as well as the determination and adoption of a robust crime prevention and detection strategy of the new Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, operatives of the command while on surveillance and confidence building patrol arrested one Michael Osundu “m” of Owerri but claim to be based in London, United Kingdom.

“He was arrested in connection with criminal activities in the state, and he is reasonably suspected to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the Nigeria Correctional Services and the Police Headquarters on April 5, 2021.

“However, at the point of arrest, one English made pump-action rifle and 26 live cartridges, a pair of police uniform with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), which was hidden in his tinted Toyota Escalade vehicle were recovered.

“Upon interrogation, he claimed to be a police spy trained at the Police Training School, Ikeja.

“A full-scale investigation has been ordered by the police boss in the state.

“The CP has urged any person that participated in the attack, as well as the escapee inmates/suspects, to turn themselves in or else will be made to face the full wrath of the law if caught.”





