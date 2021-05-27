Ortom. Photo: Twitter/ GovSamuelOrtom

Nigeria police said it has arrested some men that allegedly involved in the failed attack on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, announced the arrest on Thursday at a special briefing of State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Those who organised and those who pulled the trigger have all been arrested and investigation is ongoing,” Alkali said.

He said investigations so far show that the outcome is contrary to the claims made by the governor.

The Benue State governor in March alleged that gunmen suspected to be herders attacked him on his farm near Tyo-mu, along Makurdi-Gboko Highway of Benue State.

Ortom, who appeared ruffled while speaking to journalists after the foiled attack at the Benue People’s House, Makurdi, said armed militiamen, numbering about 15, advanced quickly towards his convoy with sophisticated weapons but were repelled by his security details.

He said the men, dressed in black, had trailed his convoy from his farm.

Ortom said he had to run for dear life while his security details engaged the bandits who escaped into the nearby bushes.

“I will continue to fight for the truth, equity and justice. Nobody can intimidate me, those after my life will continue to fail as they failed today,” Ortom said in March.

Former inspector-general of police Mohammed Adamu ordered a “full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack and reported attempt on the life of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue” according to police spokesman Frank Mba.

However, Alkali said the suspects are still being detained by the police without prosecution because judiciary staff are on strike.

The police boss lamented the current closure of courts in the country to prosecute the suspects.

“We have had them for over a month but the courts have been closes for over three months, where do I take them to?” Alkali said.





