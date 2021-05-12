The Police have arrested two gunmen in Imo State who are not indigenes of the state.

Ammunition were also recovered from the two gunmen named Godwin Danladi and Bamaiyi Gada, who are suspected to be armed robbers, Channels TV is reporting.

The gunmen are said to be a part of the robbery gang that has been terrorising Nekede and its environs.

In a statement released by the spokesman of the state’s police command, SP Ikeokwu Orlando, the gunmen, were arrested at Eziobodo in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

“On 11/05/21, operatives of the Divisional Police Hqrs, Nekede/Ihiagwa, acting on a report of Armed robbery stormed a criminal hideout at Eziobodo, Owerri West LGA, and arrested the following:-

– GODWIN DANLADI “M” 20 yrs old

– BAMAIYI GADA “M” yrs old

“At the point of arrest, one AK47 rifle, two magazines, two live ammunition, one Military Camouflage, and some other Military Accouterments were recovered from them.

The gunmen confessed to being part of the Armed Robbery gang that has been terrorising Nekede and the environs. They are strongly believed to be part of the prison inmates that escaped from the Correctional Service on 5/04/21. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.

In related news, the police yesterday, arrested Onyeme Victor Chimaobi, a 20-year-old student of Imo State University for his alleged involvement in cultism.

Chimaobi was intercepted by the state police during a routine patrol.



Ikeokwu the spokesman of the state police command, said locally made Pistols and two live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

The police spokesperson said the suspect confessed to be the owner of the gun and said he uses it for his personal protection.



The police spokesperson added that the suspect would be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

