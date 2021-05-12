[FILES] Nigerian Police

The Police Command in Ebonyi has assured citizens of maximum security at Eid praying grounds and recreation centres, as Muslims celebrate Eid-el Fitr. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Federal Government had announced May 12 and May 13 as public holidays for the observance of Sallah celebrations.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, told NAN on Wednesday in Abakaliki, that personnel had been deployed to provide security for those who would be attending Eid prayers, recreation and other relaxation centres.

“We have mapped out strategies to ensure adequate security, especially at worship and recreation centres as well as eateries.

“People should be security conscious, go about their normal businesses and always report issues, if they arise, because security is everybody’s business.

“Let us stop the killing of one another; stop the violence and always tackle issues with dialogue and with this, we can achieve a more peaceful nation,” Odah advised.





