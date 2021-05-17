CP Sikiru Akande …no hiding place for drug dealers, criminals in Cross River ― CP By Ike Uchechukwu Cross River State Police Command has bursted a gang of drug dealers and peddlers in Calabar in what seemed like a sting operation arresting 15 suspects.

During a sting operation led by the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Sikiru Akande on Sunday, a syndicate suspected to be drug dealers were bursted inside the popular Watt market.

CP Akande who confirmed the successful operation to Vanguard said it was a covert operation with his team adding that there was nothing special as they were only doing due diligence based on concrete intelligence.

Akande told Vanguard that his stance against hard drugs is very strict and he would not spare any form of drug dealing gang, group, or syndicate in the state.

He said: ” Most of the time Criminals need hard drugs to boost their morale and ego to be able to carry out their dastardly act.

“We simply decided to checkmate such by carrying out this kind of operations to nip crime in the bud, I have told them to leave Cross River, it is no longer safe for criminals to stay here.

“Brave and vigilant team of Policemen acting on a tip-off ambushed the suspects and arrested 15 of them and they are being profiled by operation PUFF ADDER.

“There is no hiding place for drug dealers and any criminal here,we will deal ruthlessly with anyone trying to make the state uncomfortable for law-abiding citizens ,” Akande said

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Military needs new weapons, training — IBB Vanguard learned that items recovered at the scene of the incident include rolls of Indian hemp, wraps of cocaine, and other suspicious items.

