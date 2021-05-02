The Yobe State Police Command has confirmed another attack on Kanamma, headquarters of Yunusari Council.

Kannamma, a border community with Niger, is the first Boko Haram base established in 2002, before Geidam’s recent attacks by the insurgents.

Confirming the incident at the weekend in a telephone interview in Damaturu, spokesman of the command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said: “There was a Boko Haram attack on Kannamma, headquarters of Yunusari Council.

“Unfortunately, we have lost contact with our people there due to the absence of mobile network in the area, but there would be an update on the security situation later.”

Hamidu Isa, a resident who fled the border town on Friday, said: “The insurgents burst into the town in over a dozen gun trucks; shooting sporadically to scare us.”

According to him, the troops engaged the terrorists to repel them, as at the time he escaped for safety.

Other Kanamma residents taking refuge in Damaturu told The Guardian, yesterday, that the army tried as the insurgents were repelled in the early hours of yesterday, leading to flight of some of the terrorists towards the Nigerien border.



