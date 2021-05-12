The Edo State Police Command has deployed 3,410 personnel to different venues across the state to provide security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

SP Kontongs Bello, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, made the disclosure in a statement in Benin on Tuesday.

According to Bello, the command wishes to rejoice with all our Muslim ummah in the state during this period of Eid-el-Fittr celebration which marks the end of Holy Month of Ramadan.

“In the light of this celebration, the command has put in place adequate security measures in ensuring the security of lives and property of our Muslims and the general public during and after the celebration.

"The command has massively deployed 3,410 Policemen to Mosques and recreation venues across the state.

“Also deployed are traffic personnel to ensure free flow of traffic especially in Benin.”

The PPRO also disclosed that the command would also collaborate with other sister security agencies to ensure that the celebration was hitch-free.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Phillip Ogbadu, enjoins all Muslim Ummah to be security conscious while celebrating and report any suspicious movement,” the statement added.

“The CP advises that the command control room can be contacted in time of distress through the following telephone numbers: 08037646272, 08123827225, 08056776365 and 08077773721.”

